A Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred Zaruba, 85, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Zaruba died Tuesday, Dec. 7, at a local hospital.
She was born June 29, 1936, in San Antonio to Willie and Elizabeth Hubertus Theis. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, where she was a former member of the Women’s Society and the Bereavement Committee. She was a former clerk at Westside Drug in Temple and also worked as a clerk for several other retail outlets in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Zaruba.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Frank Zaruba of Temple; four children, Sharon Sodek of Georgetown, Terry Zaruba of Sugar Land, Cindy Smith of Leander and Laurie Hoelscher of Leander; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.