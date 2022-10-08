Services for Helen Emily Easterling, 73, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Easterling died Monday, Oct. 3, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 24, 1948, to Raymond Manear and Lorene Buss in McPherson, Kan. She was a teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Easterling.
Survivors include a son, Randy Riddle of Georgia.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.