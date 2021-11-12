Private services for Chris Johnsen, 66, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Ms. Johnsen died Wednesday, Nov. 10, at a Temple care center.
She was born Feb. 3, 1955, in Delphi, Ind., to Howard Johnsen and Mary Kay Grantham. She was raised in Delphi, Ind., and lived in Shreveport, La., before moving to Temple. She attended Northwestern State University in Louisiana and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple for more than 20 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Karla King of Temple; two brothers, Richard Johnsen of Houston and Curt Johnsen of New Mexico; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.