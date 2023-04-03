CAMERON — Private family services for Ellen Laverne “Skeet” Nabours, 91, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mrs. Nabours died Friday, March 31, at a Cameron nursing and rehab facility.
She was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Milam County to Vaughn and Bertha Floyd Thweatt. She worked in the Texas Comptroller’s office for many years. She also had been the Cameron City Librarian, and worked for the Milam County Tax office for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carroll McElwrath in 1966, and Paul Nabours in 2009.
Survivors include two sons, Ned McElwrath and Joseph McElwrath, both of Cameron; three brothers, Kenneth Thweatt and Gary Thweatt, both of Cameron, and Danny Thweatt of Houston; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Milam Touch of Love, P.O. Box 543, Cameron, TX 76520.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.