BELTON — Services for Terri Sisk, 60, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Matthew Salladay officiating.
Mrs. Sisk died Tuesday, March 15, at her residence.
She was born April 12, 1961, in Union City, Pa., to Bill and Barbara Beebe. She married James Sisk on April 13, 1979, in Killeen. She attended Central Texas College and the University of Central Texas, Tarleton State University in Killeen. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She worked as a certified public accountant for 19 years.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a daughter, Cassandra Dubay of New Braunfels; a sister, Diania Wendt of Harker Heights; and three grandchildren.