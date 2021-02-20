Estaban Ramirez III, 58, of Salado died Tuesday Feb 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Estaban “Steve” Ramirez III, 58, of Salado are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mr. Ramirez died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at a Temple hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save