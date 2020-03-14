Frank Eugene Martin
Frank Eugene Martin known to his family and friends as “Gene”, 77, of Russellville, AR passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville, after a long battle with cancer. The son of Frank Edgar Martin and Claude Evans and Luella Mae Goforth, he was born on June 13, 1942.
Gene married his high school sweetheart, Annette Hawks, on August 5, 1962 in Memphis, TN. They spent more than 60 wonderful years together, 57 of those years as husband and wife. They met and began dating at Treadwell High School in Memphis, TN as a part of the “Glee Club”. Their life together was an adventure taking them across the country as Gene spent much of his life working in the Foodservice Industry, starting with IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance) and ending his professional career working for McLane Company Inc. After retiring, Gene began working at Temple Bible Church in Temple, TX as the Missions Pastor. Gene traveled the world working with missionaries to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Gene’s greatest passion in life became studying God’s Word and talking about the love of Jesus Christ. He often quoted 1 John 4:19, “We love because he first loved us.” Gene loved people well. He listened, genuinely cared and was always ready to find a deep connection with whomever he met. Gene will be remembered for his faithfulness and deep commitment to his beloved wife, Annette; his devotion to and support for his children, Kevin and Anjanette; and his warm manner, easy-going way and big hugs.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank E. Martin, Claude E. Goforth and Luella M. Goforth.
Left behind to celebrate his life and his legacy include his wife of 57 years, Annette Martin of Russellville, AR; his son, Kevin E. Martin of Chapel Hill, NC; his daughter, Anjanette Martin Walchshauser and her husband, Jeff Walchshauser of Russellville, AR; three grandchildren and a bonus granddaughter: Beth, Anika, Joseph and Grace; brother, Gerald and his wife June; two sisters, Pat and Debbie and her husband Gary as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday March 14, 2020 at Fellowship Bible Church in Russellville, AR 1608 N. Parker Road, Russellville, AR 72802. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Humphrey Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family of Gene Martin respectfully request a donation to the building fund of Fellowship Bible Church, which can be made online http://www.fellowshiprussellville.com/online-giving under the “Gene Martin Memorial Fund”.
