ROCKDALE — Services for Martha Newman, 97, of Milano will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Roy Dillard officiating.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Mrs. Newman died Feb. 15 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 7, 1923, in Burleson County to Harvey and Francis E. “Fannie” Holdiness. She graduated from Milano High School. She attended San Antonio College. She received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University. She married Carl A. Newman on July 5, 1941, in Milano. She was a member of Milano United Methodist Church, Crown Garden Club, Milano Evening Lions Club, Milano Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Texas Congress of PTA. She served as national president of the PTA.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 4, 2001; and a son, Neal Monroe Newman on Dec. 13, 1948.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Newman of McDade and Mark Newman of Milano; six grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. today at the funeral home.