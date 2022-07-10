Services for Patsy J. Riddle, 85, of Ft. Worth will be 10:45 a.m. Monday in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Riddle died Thursday, July 7, in Richardson.
She was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Temple to Clarence and Ola Little Manley. She graduated from Temple high School in 1954. She attended Temple Junior College. She was a pharmacy technician. She attended West Freeway Church of Christ in Ft Worth.
Survivors include a son, Russ Riddle of Murphy; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.