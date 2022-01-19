ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Alicia Valenzuela, 65, of Rockdale.
Mrs. Valenzuela died Saturday, Jan. 15, at her residence.
She was born April 21, 1956, in Butler, Penn., to Rolland Edward and Mary Helen Hilderbrand Turner. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Brooks of Rockdale; two sisters, Shirley Yakalavich of Youngstown, Ohio, and Ronna Mable Marshall of Arnold, Penn.; and a brother, David William Turner of Youngstown, Ohio.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.