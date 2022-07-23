ROCKDALE — Services for Margaret Louise Green, 83, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Green died Saturday, July 16, in Austin.
She was born July 28, 1939, in Rockdale to Johnnie Davis and Tommie Louise Fair Sanders. She graduated from Aycock High School in Rockdale and Prairie View A&M University. She attended Texas A&M University. She was a teacher at Rockdale Elementary School. She married Elias Green in 1982. She was a member of Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a stepson, Richard Green.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; three daughters, Felicia Wesley, Lanell Baker and Melanie McBride, all of Round Rock; a sister, Johnnie Banks of Rockdale; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.