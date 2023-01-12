Charlene O’Keefe
Charlene O’Keefe, better known by her nickname Tommie, died in the early morning hours of January 10, 2023. Born in 1925 in Olney, Texas, she was 97 years old. She was the daughter of Charles and Lillie Mae Haggard of Fort Worth and the last surviving of the family’s eight children.
Tommie grew up in Fort Worth. She married Fred O’Keefe in 1942 and had two children, Michael, now of Albuquerque NM and Carol Wilson of Temple. The O’Keefes were longtime members of the First Christian Church.
Tommie is best remembered as a woman with strong character and a great sense of humor, as a Christian, an immaculate housekeeper, a devoted wife and mother, a tender Nanny to her four grandchildren, and a good neighbor and friend. She is survived by both of her children, her four grandchildren, Jena Hopkins, Brit Bost, both of Florida, Jeffrey O’Keefe of California and Laura O’Keefe, and three great grandchildren (Jack Hopkins, Alex Bost and Kennedy Bost).
A private remembrance event will be scheduled for family at a later date.
