BELTON — Services for Paula Kay Smith, 67, of Gatesville will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Ms. Smith died Wednesday, Sept. 28, at a Gatesville long-term care facility.
She was born July 22, 1955, in Elizabethtown, Ky., to William C. and Sadie Ann Smith.
Survivors include a daughter, Stacy Gordon of Killeen; a son, Billy Michael Gordon of Belton; her mother; three brothers, Terry Smith and William Smith, both of Temple, and Jerry Smith of Belton; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.