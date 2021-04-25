Janie Castillo, 85 of Temple, Texas passed away Friday, April 3, 2021. Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 26th at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
Ms. Castillo was born in Temple, TX on December 8, 1935 to Ernesto Castillo Sr., and Felipa Hernandez Castillo. She graduated from Temple High School in 1952. After graduation, Janie joined the Air Force where she served from 1953-1957. After the Air Force she attended Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Upper Elementary Education.
During her time at TWU she was involved in many organizations including Association of Childhood Education; Stunts III, Volleyball Club II-III and Junior Scholarship Show. The Stunts was a competition between classes where they wrote, designed, and acted in a 20-minute play or musical to win a class trophy. Many of her classmates recall her at TWU being “down to earth, hardworking, strength of face and very disciplined in her studies.
After graduating from TWU, Janie went on to teach for a few years in Seguin, Texas. However, she was an independent woman with the desire to see the world. So, she applied to the Dept of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) as an educator in schools around the world. She taught and traveled to Germany, Greenland, Iceland, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Russia, Spain, Turkey and many others. While working overseas she also earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. She exhibited a true pioneer spirit by making her own way and traveling the world as a single woman. She embraced the different cultures and lifestyles of many of the countries she visited. She was always sending home furniture, clothing, pottery, paintings and cultural items from around the world. Every summer the nieces and nephews looked forward to her coming home as she was eager to share her travels. She taught them expectations and the desire to read as they traveled the world through her stories.
Janie never met a stranger. She wanted to talk and help everyone. Going out to eat with her or to the mall was an adventure trying to keep up with her. She was a firecracker until the very end. At Elmcroft Assisted Living Center, she was always trying to help the other people in the community by pushing them to lunch or offering her assistance.
She is preceded in death by her father Ernest Castillo, Sr., mother Felipa Hernandez Castillo, stepmother Juana Lopez Castillo, Brothers Joe Castillo, Jesse Castillo and Ernest Castillo, Jr., and Henry Castillo, Sisters Rosa Reyna and Rosa C. Lucero. She is survived by her brother Edward Castillo (wife Lilia) of Seguin as well many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Henry Castillo Scholarship at Temple College Foundation. Checks can be mailed to Temple College Foundation or you can donate online at: https://foundation.templejc.edu/donations/ (Scroll to Henry Castillo Scholarship and click DONATE)
Special Thank you to Elmcroft of Cottonwood Assisted Living and the Baylor Scott and White Hospice Team.
