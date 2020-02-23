Services for Annie Mae Smith Slider, 92, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
She died Saturday, Feb. 22, at a Temple nursing home.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 23, 2020 @ 7:30 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.