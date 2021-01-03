John Fernando Garcia
John Fernando Garcia, age 79, of Temple, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 in a Temple hospital.
John was born on March 29, 1941 to John and Cecelia Garcia in Riverside, California. His parents relocated and settled in Rockdale, Texas, when he was eight years old. He attended Catholic school while in California, and completed his formative education at Rockdale ISD. During this time, he regularly served as an Altar server at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rockdale. John began working at a young age – from selling flower seed packets as a boy, to traveling to Houston to work construction as a teenager. After graduating from Rockdale High School, he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
John married Maria “Patsy” Tamez, from Cameron, Texas on January 2, 1966 and settled in Temple where they raised five children together. In his early career, he managed a large territory as a salesman for Quaker State Oil. He also held a number of management roles in retail throughout Central Texas. Later in life, John was an entrepreneur, and owned a business in Bell County. He was never afraid to explore new opportunities, and constantly reinvented himself to ensure he provided for his family. After retirement, he spent a majority of his time caring and supporting his children and grandchildren, remaining an active presence in everyone’s life. He always enjoyed a good game of pool and was known to hold his own in a game of dominoes, which he also played with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Maria Tamez “Patsy” Garcia of Temple; Celia P. Sencalar of Grand Prairie, Texas; John F. Garcia Jr. and his wife Esmeralda of Temple; Elpidia Janice Motl and her husband David of Temple; James W. Garcia and his wife Jessica of Highland Village, Texas; and Paul M. Garcia of Red Oak, Texas.
John had fifteen grandchildren who will miss him dearly, and know he loved them unconditionally. Altin Sencalar and his wife Marina of Pflugerville; Madalene Garcia of Dallas; Moses Garcia of San Marcos; Marissa Sencalar of Grand Prairie; Juan Garcia of San Marcos; Arthur Motl of San Marcos; MaryBeth Garcia of Temple; Chloe Motl of Temple; Gabriel Motl of Temple; Marcello Garcia of Red Oak; Alexander Garcia of Highland Village; Adrianna Garcia of Highland Village; Aurelio Garcia of Red Oak; Lorenzo Garcia of Red Oak, and Isidoro Garcia of Red Oak. He had a very active presence in his grandchildren’s t-ball games, athletic & fine arts events and made sure to instill in them the desire to give service to others by encouraging his grandchildren (and children) to volunteer their time at area hospitals, animal shelter, and the CAC. He was immensely proud that two grandsons were involved in the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. John also leaves behind several precious pets – these faithful companions spe)t many hours with him during his twilight years.
Visitation is Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. A rosary will be led by Deacon Barney Rodriguez beginning at 7pm.
A funeral Mass will take place at 1pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, and will be officiated by Father Kurtis Wiedenfeld. Pallbearers will be Arthur Motl, Juan Garcia, Moses Garcia, Paul Garcia, James Garcia, & John F. Garcia, Jr.
Burial to follow after the Mass at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
