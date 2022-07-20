Services for Gerald “Jerry” Raymond Richard, 72, of Austin will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the ballroom at the Hancock Recreation Center in Austin.
Mr. Richard died Tuesday, July 5, in Austin.
He was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to Hazel Kathryn Holderman and Paul Raymond Richard. He graduated from Central High School in Maryland. He served in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Houston. He later moved to Austin. He received an associated of applied science degree in electronic technology from Austin Community College. He worked as a research associate and systems integrator and later worked as a teaching assistant with special-needs students. He also worked as an extra and stand-in in films in Austin.
Survivors include two daughters, Erin G. Truty and Hannah A. Guion-Richard; three brothers, Brad Richard, Greg Richard and Alan Richard; two sisters, Lisa Schiefelbein and Sharrie Roden; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Young’s Daugthers Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.