BELTON — No services are planned for Lisa Marie Martin, 44, of Harker Heights.
Mrs. Martin died Sunday, July 10.
She was born Aug. 1, 1977, in Worchester, Mass., to Victor and Doreen Theriault. She was a manager at Target. She was an officer of moose Lodge Woman’s Chapter 2179.
Survivors include her mother; her father and stepmother, Ruth Theriault; a grandmother, Arlene Theriault; two brothers, Michael Patterson and David Patterson, all of Massachusetts; and three sisters, Doraine Chirco of harker Heights, Kimberly Burns of Massachusetts and Jennifer Greiner of Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.