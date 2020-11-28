ROCKDALE — Services for Vester Lowell Crocker, 90, of Buckholts will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in the Minerva Cemetery.
Mr. Crocker died Saturday, Nov. 21, in Temple.
He was born April 25, 1930, in Union, Miss., to William Sylvester and Lillie Mae Warren Crocker. He owned three businesses. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Crocker.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Peay Crocker; four daughters, Betty Leslie, Wanda Smith, Vickie Sechrengost and Debra Crocker; a sister, Mabel McKnight; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.