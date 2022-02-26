ROCKDALE — Services for Harold Lee Parsley Jr., 84, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Parsley died Tuesday, Feb. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 21, 1937, in Waldron, Ark., to Hary Helene Monroe and Harold Lee Parsley Sr. He graduated from Paul Pewitt High School in Naples. He graduated from Southwestern College. He married Martha Kay Breazeale in 1963. He worked in real estate. He worked for a newspaper in Oklahoma City, Okla. He taught for Rockdale I.S.D. He owned many different companies.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathryne Roddam of Rockdale; a son, Lee Parsley of Rockdale; a brother, Billy Mac Parsley of Conway, Ark.; a sister, Dee Ann Cook of Plano; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, 301 N. Wilcox St., Rockdale, TX 76567.