Services for Logan Joel Hardie, 25, of Troy will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Hardie died Monday, May 22.
He was born Dec. 23, 1997, in Atlanta, Ga., to Anthony Lee and Teresa Michelle Short Hardie. He attended Wamego High School in Kansas.
Survivors include two sons, Landis Hardie and Asher Hardie, both of Wisconsin; a daughter, Dallas Hardie of Wisconsin; his parents of Troy; and two sisters, Aerial Turner and Kayla Hardie, both of Troy.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.