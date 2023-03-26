Frances Ann Eppolito Vaughan
Frances Ann Eppolito Vaughan, age 85, passed away on February 22, 2023 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 16, 1937 in Houston, Texas to Joe and Willie Mae Eppolito.
She was married to Billy Vaughan on September 18, 1955 for 58 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Vaughan of 58 years; her parents, Joe and Willie Mae Eppolito; sisters, Nancy Mattern, Josephine Pavlock, Angelina Swift, Willie Mae Bonham, Lena Morgan and brothers, Gus Eppolito, Vince Eppolito and Carlo Eppolito.
Frances is survived by one sister, Mary Ellis. She is survived by her only child, Elizabeth Maxfield and her husband Matt Maxfield of Nashville, TN, and grandchildren, Brett Maxfield and his wife Kristi Maxfield of Longview, Texas and Macie Boden and husband Nick Boden of Houston, Texas.
Frances was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid quilter for many years. She was actively involved with St. Luke Catholic Church with the Women’s Society and Altar Society in Temple, Texas for many years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Temple, Texas. A luncheon will follow the funeral service, and committal service will be held at Central Texas Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen, Texas at 1:00 pm.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Paid Obituary