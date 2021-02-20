BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Eleuteria “Lou” Gonzales, 96, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Gonzales died Saturday, Feb. 13, at a rehab facility in Temple.
She was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Michoacán, Mexico, to Silvestre and Refugio Magaña. She moved to Pendleton. She attended Pendleton public schools and worked in the fields, restaurants and 19 years in housekeeping at UMHB. She was a resident of Belton since 1959. She was married to Jim Cordova for 26 years. She later married Jose Gonzales. They were married for 26 years. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband in December 2004; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Jimmy Cordova of Navasota; two daughters, Lydia Rodriguez of Belton and Irene Gonzales of Temple; eight grandchildren; and 15 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton; or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.