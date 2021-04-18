Jerry Mikulas, Jr.
Jerry Mikulas, Jr., age 80 of Temple, our faithful husband, big brother, loving father and incredibly proud grandfather and great-grandfather went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 15th, 2021. He died in Temple surrounded by his wife of 57 years.
Jerry Jerome Mikulas, Jr. was born July 24, 1940 to Jerry Mikulas, Sr. and Lillie Clara Hejl Mikulas in the rural farming Czech community of Seaton where he still maintains a farm today. He was very proud of his Czech heritage and loved listening to Czech polkas on his iPad. Jerry was the first born son and second child in a family of six children.
At the young age of five years old, it was discovered that Jerry had contracted polio. He spent much of the next few years at Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas in quarantine and having multiple surgeries on his leg. There is no doubt this was an incredibly tough time on Jerry, his parents and sisters. Jerry is forever grateful to his mother and father for faithfully taking him back and forth from Seaton to Dallas which was over 150 miles. Through all of this, Jerry made a decision at a very young age to not let this disability hold him back. He worked the fields with his sisters and did absolutely everything he could to help the family. Jerry went on to graduate from Rogers High School and then to Temple Junior College and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree. Jerry was eligible for disability pay through the government, but he adamantly chose to decline this and just work harder to earn his way through life. Jerry secured a job at SPJST in Temple at 18 years of age and worked loyally there for 50 plus years until his retirement at age 70. He was incredibly proud of his job at SPJST and the people he worked with.
In 1962, Jerry met the love of his life, Betty Lorenz at Tom Sefcik Hall. They immediately fell in love, got married in 1964 and started a family. Jerry never let his disability get in the way. As great fathers are, he was always there for his kids. He taught his children to remain humble, practice high ethics and to respect everyone. Leading by example in teaching, coaching and his pride in attention to detail. He attended every halftime show for his daughter who was performing and he coached many of the baseball teams his sons were on and if he wasn’t coaching, he was scoring each individual game.
Jerry also took a lot of pride in his plants and his yard. His Bougainvillea’s and Christmas Cactus’ were the most beautiful thing you could imagine. His yard was always perfectly edged and mowed. He was always proud of his cars. Especially his 1961 Ford Galaxie 500 which he still has today. He kept it spotless. He has passed on all of these skills to his kids who all take pride in each of these things.
Survivors include his faithful, loving and devoted wife Betty who was always by his side, his three children, Donna Mikulas Heatherley Martin, and husband, Craig of Temple, Wade Mikulas and wife, Michelle of Highland Village and Chad Mikulas and wife, Heather also of Temple. Jerry had eight grandchildren, Ty Heatherley, Lauren Jemeyson, Hailey Griffin and husband, Josh, Landon, Parker and Brooke Mikulas and Cole and Camryn Mikulas and three great-grandchildren, Beckett, Hollis and Silas. He is also survived by his five sisters, Janet Odstrcil and husband, Glenn of Temple, Sandra Carver and husband, Milton of Sherman, Carol Hunt of Arlington, Trudy Wood and husband, Don of Baytown and Kim Hamm and husband, Rob of Keller. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in- law, Edgar & Alma Lorenz of Temple and son-in-law, Shayne Heatherley.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 19th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Labaj officiating. Private family burial will follow at Seaton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Sunday, April 18th at the funeral home.
The family would like to request in lieu of flowers any donations be made to Scottish Rite Hospital of Dallas which meant so much to Jerry.
