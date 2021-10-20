Alexander Scott Pruzon
Services for Alexander Scott Pruzon, 27, of Dallas will be 10 AM Thursday, October 21, at Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with Keith Mahn officiating. Alex died October 9, 2021, in Dallas.
Alexander was born on February 21, 1994, in San Luis Obispo, California. He was named for his great grandfather Alexander Leshanski and for Scott Safran, a friend of his father’s. The first child of Michael and Stephanie Pruzon, he was six weeks premature and weighed only 4lbs 6oz. He was immediately taken by ambulance to Palo Alto’s Children’s Hospital 300 miles away. Doctors were concerned about his small lungs and lack of appetite. Alex grew strong and six weeks later was able to go home. Alex was a happy child full of smiles and laughter. A left-handed, red-haired boy, Alex soon overcame his lack of appetite and by high school had become a talented tuba player winning state honors for multiple years. His love of tuba playing, and his religious convictions led him to college where he joined fraternity and expanded his ever-growing circle of friends. Alex grew up mostly in Rosebud, Texas, where he attended High School. Alex was an All-State Tuba-ist; he received a music scholarship to attend University of North Texas. He was in the Year Up Program, and attended Dallas College El Centro campus. He was a member of PHI MU ALPHA Sinfonia fraternity. He attended Cathedral of Hope in Dallas. Alex played Tuba for Cathedral of Hope Orchestra and Oak Lawn Band, both in Dallas.
Survivors include his parents, Michael Pruzon and Stephanie Riggs; two brothers, Jacob Douglass and Zachary Louis Pruzon as well as many extended family members and close friends.
