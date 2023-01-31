Services for J.P. Denney, 70, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Jeremy Franks officiating.
Mr. Denney died Friday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 2, 1952, in Belton to James Marvin and Doris Lynette Messer Denney. He graduated from Belton High School in 1972. He worked for Allied Fence Company for 28 years before retiring. He was a member of the Central Texas Sportsman Club.
Survivors include two sisters, Betty Thompson and Lucy Garcia, both of Temple; two brothers, Jimmy Denney of Morgan’s Point Resort and Marvin Denney of Del Rio; two stepsisters, Donna Deaver and Debbie Deaver, both of Holland; and a stepbrother, Wayne Deaver of Holland.