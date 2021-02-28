Eugene Joseph Vaculin, 69, of Cameron, passed away Feb. 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Gene was born on Nov. 23, 1951, in Temple to Cyril and Dorothy Vaculin. He grew up in the Marak community on the family farm with his five younger brothers and sisters. He graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron in 1969. He began farming and ranching after graduating from high school and continued to do so until his passing.
He married Judy Hyzak on Oct. 6, 1979, and they were married for 41 years.
Gene was always very involved in the community serving on the Cameron ISD School Board for 15 years from 1990-2005. He was board president for eight of those years and was proud of being able to pass a bond issue to build new facilities for Cameron ISD in the early 2000s. He also served on the ASCS board and Church Board for Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Dorothy Vaculin; his sister, Lisa Hanel; and his in-laws, Wesley and Bessie Hyzak.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Vaculin of Cameron; three daughters, Lindsey Vaculin of Cameron, Lacey Abraham and husband Chris of Katy, and Lesley Gleason and husband Kevin of Franklin; his four beloved grandchildren, Reid and Owen Abraham, and Avery and Hallie Gleason; his brothers, Ricky Vaculin and wife Cathie of Rockdale, Jimmy Vaculin and wife Theresa of Tomball, and Tommy Vaculin and wife Laura of Cameron; sister, Virginia Sapp and husband Allan if Cameron; brother-in-law, Donald Hanel of Cameron; sister-in-law, Debbie Dohnalik and husband Tony of Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak with burial following in Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 4-6 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary