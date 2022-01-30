Jerome Pechal
Graveside memorial service for Jerome Pechal, 90, of Belton, will be held at 10 AM Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the North Belton Cemetery. Mr. Pechal died January 21, 2022, in a Temple hospital.
Mr. Pechal was born March 31, 1931, in Belton, the son of John J. and Jannie (Palla) Pechal. He was a 1949 graduate of Belton High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy from 1950-1954. He married Connie Cast, July 16, 1953 in Belton. Together they had three sons. He worked for the Belton Post Office for many years before retiring. Mr. Pechal was a long-time member of the Church of Christ and later became a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. January 24, 1998, he married Jarmille “Jeri” Pokorney Steger.
He was preceded in death by his wife Connie Cast Pechal in 1983 and three sons Terry Jerome Pechal, Gregory Scott Pechal and James Allen Pechal. On November 3, 2021, he was preceded in death by his wife Jarmille “Jeri” Steger Pechal.
Survivors include four grandchildren; Randy Pechal, Gregory Pechal, Ashley Pechal and Rachel Pechal; eight great-grandchildren; two step-sons Roy Steger (Laurie) and Tim Steger (Carrie) and step-daughter Angie Elliott (Don) five step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the tree fund at North Belton Cemetery (PO Box 1531, Belton TX 76513). Dossman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
