ROCKDALE — Services for Pete Walker Jr., 71, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crossroads Bible Church in Rockdale with the Rev. David Kaufmann officiating.
Mr. Walker died Friday, Aug. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 23, 1948, in Brownsville to Pete Sr. and Doris June Davis Walker. He graduated from Brownsville High School in 1967. He also graduated from Durham Welding School in Brownsville. He served in the U.S. Army, 1967-1970, attaining the rank of sergeant while serving as a paratrooper with the Special Forces. He worked as a self-employed welder for 40 plus years. He earned his black belt and was a karate instructor. He was a member of Crossroads Bible Church in Rockdale. He married Christine Duke on Feb. 17, 2008, in Georgetown.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jacob Walker of Taylor; a daughter, Sarah Dorantes of Taylor; a brother, Michael Walker of Montgomery; a sister, Beverly Hansen of Georgetown; and five grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.