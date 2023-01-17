A Mass of Christian burial for Jerome J. Shoppe, 76, of Cyclone will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Mr. Schoppe died Saturday, Jan. 14, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Bryan to Alfonse and Marie Marek Schoppe. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron in 1964. He attended Temple Junior College and Baylor University. He served in the Air Force during Vietnam. He married Rose Marie Brenek on Nov. 5, 1966. He lived in the Temple area all of his life. He worked in the real estate department at several banks. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of Cyclone; two daughters, Brenda Mikeska of Temple and Virginia Cook of Academy; four brothers, Michael Schoppe and Robert Schoppe, both of Cameron, Al Schoppe of Temple, and George Schoppe of Gatesville; two sisters, Kathy Schoppe of Temple, and Bernadette Jochec of Cameron; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.