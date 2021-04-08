A Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie Jo Moeller, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Moeller died Tuesday, April 6, at a local hospital.
She was born Nov. 25, 1936, in West to JM “Mutt” and Willie Mae McCollum. She married Gene Moeller on Aug. 25, 1956. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. She volunteered with numerous organizations while living in Houston, Denver and Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Denise Burum of Choctaw, Okla.; a brother, Rodney Gerik of Tyler; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.