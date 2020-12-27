Services for James Earl Rivers, 69, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Rivers died Dec. 20 at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 15, 1951, in Round Top to Katherine Rivers Marion. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Sears. He owned a refrigeration repair business.
Survivors include two sons, James Willis of Los Angeles and Nash Rivers of Jeffersonville, Ind.; two daughters, Tina Willis of Los Angeles and Taylor Rivers of Jeffersonville; four brothers, Freddie McBride of Louisville, Ky., Hubert Marion and Dennis Marion, both of Killeen, and Herbert Marion of Pflugerville; four sisters, Alicia Nash of Austin, Joyce Rivers-Thomas of San Antonio, Lillie Rorie of Temple and Sharon Slade of Royce City; his father, Melvin Nash of Austin; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.