Bobby Joe Tomastik
Funeral services for Bobby Joe Tomastik, 62, of Kilgore, formerly of Bryan, Texas, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in Kilgore with Reverend Scott Brown and Reverend Charles Paschall officiating. Burial will follow at the Kilgore Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Mr. Tomastik passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home in Kilgore.
Bobby was born on October 7, 1958, in Dallas, Texas. He was the son of the late Jerry and Pat Tomastik. Bobby graduated from Academy High School and later attended TSTI and graduated with a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He grew up and worked in the family business, Temple-Little River Dragway. His passion was all forms of racing from a very young age. Bobby began his race fuel business in 1990, and in 2012 he and his family moved to Kilgore and purchased Lone Star Super Gas, Inc., a Distributor of Sunoco Race Fuels, the company his family will continue to operate. Bobby was a successful businessman and leaves a legacy of hard work, perseverance, dedication, honesty, and integrity. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clifford Tomastik.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Vicky of Kilgore; daughter, Crystal Cain and husband James of Johnson City, TN; sons, Erick Knutsen of Kilgore, Evan Knutsen of Garner, NC.; daughter, Lacy Glodowski and husband Mark of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Madison Holman, Vanessa Sanders, Bralin Sanders, Jacob Cain, Allie Cain, Tyler Glodowski, and Paige Glodowski; niece, Nicole Wright of Odessa; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Van and Ann Rutherford of Temple; and brother-in-law, Michael Rutherford of Kilgore.
The family ask in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Hospice Plus, 414 East Loop 281, Ste. 5, Longview, Texas, 75605. The family expresses sincere thanks to April and Miranda of Hospice Plus as they cared for Bobby.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
