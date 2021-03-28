John James
Ricci Jr.
John James Ricci Jr., age 65 of Holland, beloved Father, Son, and Brother, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is planned for sometime this summer.
Johnny was born to John James Ricci Sr. and Sharon Lynne Ricci on October 24, 1955 in Clovis, New Mexico. He had a diverse career as a mechanic and fabricator, construction and home maintenance worker, and finally as a long haul truck driver. Johnny had many interests including Native American culture and artifacts, golf, fishing and camping. He loved to watch old black and white Western TV shows. Johnny was immediately a friend to all he met and faithfully kept in touch with all his classmates, family and friends.
Johnny was preceded in death by his father on February 22, 1986; and his spouse of 22 years, Melodi Suzanne Lewis-Tyler of Belton, Texas on September 12, 2016.
He is survived by his mother; his son, Jared Ricci; his step-daughter, Melissa Leigh Ellison; and his sisters, Jacque Ricci and Jerri Huval.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary