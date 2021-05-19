Services for Mary Ann Wall, 76, of Gatesville will be 11 a.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Temple.
Mrs. Wall died Saturday, May 15, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Aug. 2, 1944, to Finis E. Wills and Jean E. Davis in Temple. She married Kermit Wall on Oct. 21, 1961. She was a licensed vocational nurse and worked for the Scott & White Clinic in Gatesville. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Temple. She was the secretary of the Texas League of Vocational Nurses.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Traci Wall; a son, Joshua Wall; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband; five children, Kim McDaris, Kish Derrick, Alan Wall, Travis Wall and Justin Wall; three sisters, Susan Lockhart, Penny Wills Baker and Jill Pickett; two brothers, Robert Wills and Phil Wills; seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren,
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.