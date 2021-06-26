ROSEBUD — Services for Adelene Faye Baca Toler, 91, of Waco will be 11 a.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Toler died Thursday, June 24, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Rosebud to Edward and Frances Marecek Baca. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1946. She worked at the Baylor University Book Store.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Leah Faye and Linda Kay Toler.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori Holle of Hewitt; a son, Larry Toler of Jewett; a brother, Frank Baca of Sallisaw, Okla.; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.