Ronald W. (Ronnie) Younts
Graveside services for Ronald W. (Ronnie) Younts will be held at 10:30, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Dwaine McCoy officiating. Mr. Younts died Monday, July 12, 2021 in a local hospital. A longtime Temple resident, he was born May 20, 1947 in Temple, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm - 6:30pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Younts, his brother Bobby Younts, and his sister Susie Younts.
Mr. Younts graduated from Temple High School and Temple College. He attended Stephen F. Austin before returning to Temple for employment at Fort Hood. His love of nature led him to open his own business: Younts Tree Service.
His survivors include brother, Albert Younts and wife Sharon of Sherman and sister, JoAnn Lanham and husband Tom of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rhodesian Ridgeback Rescue, Paradise Texas (https://www.tirrrescue.org/donate).
