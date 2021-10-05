Kenneth W. Steger, Sr.
Kenneth W. Steger, Sr., age 84 of Belton, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at Stony Brook of Belton. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Friday, October 8, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Texarkana, with Gary Kevin Steger officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Kenneth was born in Texarkana, Texas on September 2, 1937, to John Banker and Gladys Steger. He grew up in Texarkana, attended Texas High School where he met his soon to be wife, Sandra Hicks. He married Sandra on November 25th, 1955. They had their first child, Connie, on August 20th, 1956. He joined the National Guard in 1958 and worked as a truck driver. They had their second child, Kenneth Jr. on January 2nd, 1960. He was made active duty in early 60’s and served 2 tours in Vietnam as an Army aviator. He was awarded the two Distinguished Flying Crosses, 3 Bronze Stars, one with Oak Leaf Cluster for bravery, The Air Medal with V and 39 awards of the Air Medal for combat time. Other awards he received were The Army Commendation Medal with V for Valor, The Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palms, The Vietnamese Cross of gallantry with Silver Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. Kenneth had his 3rd child on May 3rd, 1966. In 1973, Kenneth was released from active duty and purchased a Gulf Service Station. He retired as a Major in the United States Army. Kenneth also sold cars and RV’s during the 70’s. In 1979, Kenneth joined Mid-American Research Chemical Corp. as a sales representative, and within a few short years he was promoted to Southern Div. Sales Manager, which he held until he retired in 2010. Kenneth became Mayor of the City of Morgan’s Point Resort in 2013. Ken loved the water, he liked to fish, water ski, and he enjoyed boating. Kenneth was a Mason, Elk, and a deacon at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgan’s Point. He was most proud of his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Kenneth loved being a father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, John Banker and Gladys Steger; his sister, Nellie Kate Thomas; older brother, Gene Steger; his wife, Sandra Steger; and daughter, Connie Minnick.
Surviving family include younger brother, Gary Steger and wife, Tammy; oldest son, Kenneth W. Steger Jr., and Kimberly Steger; son, Gary Kevin Steger and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Kendra Williams and husband, Marty, Eva M. Steger, PJ Thurman and wife, Chesca, Maggie Rivera, Jacob and Mandy Steger, and Ashly Steger; great grandchildren, Mickaly Saye, Marley Williams, Kenny Lane Thurman, Logan Thurman, Jaxson Thurman, Dixie Thurman, Brooklynn Rivera, McKenna, Wade Steger, and Lilly.
