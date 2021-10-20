Services for Bernita J. Solomon, 86, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Solomon died Friday, Oct.15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 22, 1935, in Polk, Neb. She married Lloyd Solomon on Feb. 9, 1967, in South Dakota. She later moved to Killeen and eventually moved to Belton. She was a waitress and managed several restaurants, including Pizza Hut, The Great Southwest in Belton and she retired from The Bluebonnet Cafe in Temple. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband and one grandchild.
Survivors include five sons, Pat Ostrander of Kansas, Mike Erickson and Bradley Erickson, both of Belton, Dennis Solomon of Omaha, Neb., and Chris Solomon of Austin; three daughters, Linda Decker of Fairmont, Minn., Cindy Solomon of Rockdale and Teresa Zachary of Rockdale; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.