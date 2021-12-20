Services for Marsha Ann Richter, 80, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Richter died Saturday, Dec. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 28, 1941, in Houston to Jesse and Evelyn Sitte Spriggs. She moved to Rogers 20 years ago. She was a clerical worker at the VA hospital and at Scott & White Hospital. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rogers and SPJST No. 24.
Survivors include a daughter, Renee Ralston of Rogers; a son, Gary Dwayne Richter of Belton; a sister, Shirley Zrubek of San Antonio; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.