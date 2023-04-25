No services are planned for James “Kenney” Kenneth Munson, 60, of Belton.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 12:24 am
No services are planned for James “Kenney” Kenneth Munson, 60, of Belton.
Mr. Munson died Thursday, April 20, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1962, in Temple to Kenneth Gene and Patricia Ann Brown Munson. He moved to Belton in 2013.
Survivors include two sisters, Angela Dawn Simmons and Carla Sue Munson; and a brother, Brian Lee Munson.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.