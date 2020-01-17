Services for Mary Frances Labra, 61, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Ms. Labra died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at a local care facility.
She was born Aug. 12, 1958, in Temple to Matias and Manuela Hernandez Ramos. She attended Temple schools. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include three sons, Fernando Labra of San Marcos, and Eduardo Labra and David Labra, both of Temple; two daughters, Jesusa Labra and Christina Labra, both of Temple; three brothers, Frank Ramos and Joe Ramos, both of Temple, and Matthew Ramos of Rogers; and two sisters, Marcy Fuentez of Temple and Martina Ramos of Harker Heights.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.