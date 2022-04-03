BELTON — Services for Phyllis Marie Wick, 76, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Wick died Monday, March 28, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 25, 1945, in San Antonio to Frederick and Lillian Koelzer. She graduated from Providence High School. She attended St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas. She was a teacher. She married Steven Charles Wick in 1971. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Survivors include her husband; three daughters, Marissa Suzette Wick of Owensboro, Ky., and Erica Ann Wick and Laura Marie Wick, both of Waxahachie; a brother, Michael Koelzer of Pawhatan, Va.; and two grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, 726 community Drive, Belleville, IL. 62223, or to the Peter O’Donnell Brain Institute, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.