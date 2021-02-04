ROSEBUD — Services for Denise Ann Tongate, 60, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Tongate died Sunday, Jan. 31, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 18, 1960, in Temple to Willis and Rosalie Roessler Green. She graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1978. She married Mark David Tongate on March 21, 1987. She worked as an EKG technician at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Ashley Morgan Tongate of San Marcos; and two brothers, Marvin “Butch” Green of Robinson and Kenneth Green of Westphalia.
Memorials may be made to the Rebuilding Fund for the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, 144 CR 3000, Lott, TX 76656
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.