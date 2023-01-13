Services for Jesus “Jesse” Ortiz Resendez, 76, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Resendez died Wednesday, Jan. 11, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Temple to Jacinto and Margarita Ortiz Resendez. He was a resident of Temple his whole life. He worked for R.W. Mckinney, T.L. James, Shallow Ford and PSC construction companies for 30 years. He also was a truck driver for many years. He attended Mount Calvary Church.
Survivors include two brothers, Rosendo Resendez of Temple and Reymundo Resendez of Troy; and three sisters, Emma Naranjo and Florence Resendez, both of Temple, and Maria Steele of Troy.