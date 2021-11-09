rank Joe Valenta
Frank Joe Valenta (100) of Jarrell, TX, was born August 17, 1921, in Schwertner, TX, and passed away November 4, 2021, in Temple, TX, at approximately 10 pm peacefully in his sleep. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lorine; parents, Frank August Valenta and Francis Knapek Valenta; brothers, Jerry and Joe Valenta; and sister, Emily Valenta Havelka.
Frank married Lorine Louise Zurovetz November 24, 1949, in Granger, TX. They moved to Temple from Schwertner in 1955. In 1959 Frank left his job as the shop foreman at the Pontiac dealership in Temple and opened Frank’s Garage. Sixty-two years later, the auto repair shop is still in business mainly because of Frank’s reputation for honest and dependable service. Frank was also known to extend a helping hand, any way he could, to get you back on the road (more than once) at his own expense. Frank could fix and/or make most anything. As a master mechanic and welder, his sons (on many occasions) would see him make tools to make repairs or fix problems. He built more than one hunting cabin, repaired more than one fishing boat and numerous camp vehicles and equipment.
Frank enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1942, during World War II as an automobile mechanic, welder, and driver. He was assigned to General George Patton’s 3rd Army, H&S Co of the 347th General Services Engineer Regiment. Frank served most of his three-and-a-half years of military service on foreign soil in England, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. It initially took eighteen days by boat to maneuver across the Atlantic Ocean to get to England because of the necessity to zigzag every three minutes (running in total darkness at night) to avoid German U-boats. The 347th (Hulen’s Hitchhikers) landed in England in August, 1942, and was assigned to build air support runways, campsites, living quarters for all branches of the U.S. armed forces and to clean-up after bomb raids. As the Germans retreated, they destroyed most of the railroad bridges across Europe. The 347th was responsible for rebuilding the railroad bridges from Omaha Beach, France, all the way into Germany under the command of General George C. Patton. This included the bridge across the Rhine River which was later dedicated and named for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. During his military service, Frank earned the European African Middle Eastern Ribbon with 4 Bronze Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Six Over Seas Service Bars, and Sharpshooter Badge. Frank was honorably discharged with the rank of Tec 4 (Sgt) in October 1945.
During his two years in England, and in his off-time, Frank, along with a few of the 347th, donated their funds and time to the English war orphans of the area. Frank and one of the orphans were photographed by the Associated Press (AP). That photograph was later published in the Saturday Evening Post Section of a Dallas Newspaper. Frank and a few of his “GI buddies”, also while in England, formed a band, “The Hitchhikers”. They performed as part of a USO troupe for local orphanages, military clubs, and public dances.
Frank is survived by his sons: Don and wife Sherri of Troy, James of Houston, and Tom and wife Carla of Temple; grandsons: Kris of Bastrop, Brian and fiancé Katherine Leggett of Round Rock, Blake of Riverside, CA, and Adam of Temple; step-grandchildren Scott Stewart and wife Alisa of Temple and Brooke Stewart of Temple; step-great-grandchildren: Cameryn, Kade, and Channing Stewart of Temple. He is also survived by his brothers: Dan of Houston and Tim of Farmers Branch; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Frank was fondly referred to by his family as Dad, Grandpa, PaPa, or Daddy Frank. Frank had a wonderful sense of humor and was very well respected by his family and a large community of friends - he was a friend to all that met him. People would say “Everybody likes Frank, but - what’s not to like?” He had a quick wit and will be remembered for being able to make people laugh. He also had a great memory and could tell amazing tales about his family and friends. Frank had a deep love of God and church. He was a devout Catholic, practiced his faith in God and displayed his convictions in his daily actions. He was extremely proud of his family heritage of having three uncles that achieved the honor of Monsignors in the Catholic Church.
He spent a great deal of time the last several years at the Valenta ranch enjoying his passions of camping, hunting, and fishing. He always said to bury him at the ranch next to the family dog, Lyon, an African Rhodesian Ridgeback. Then, as life would have it, a beautiful cat, Snoopy, came along and he also shared a terrier mutt, Railey, with Brian and Kat, that stayed pretty much daily by his side.
After the death of his wife Lorine, Frank’s final goal was to reach 100 years of age and, just like everything else Frank did in his life, he surpassed that goal by 79 days.
Frank’s family is grateful for his teachings: courage, persistence, endurance, kindness, humor, hard-work, laughter, and respect. Every single day he practiced what he preached.
Vigil/Visitation for Frank will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 10th, from 6 - 7:30pm with rosary to follow. Mass of Resurrection will be at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Temple, on November 11, 2021, at 11:30 am with burial to follow at 12:30 pm at Bellwood Memorial Park.
The family extends heartfelt thanks for all for the numerous acts of kindness, care, and support during these last few years of Frank’s life. In lieu of flowers, Frank would be honored to have donations made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale, Temple, TX 76502, or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8626 FM 1105, Jarrell, TX 76537.
