Services for Nadine Granger, 88, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with Shelton C. Rhodes officiating.
Mrs. Granger died Saturday, Sept. 18, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Milam County to Willie and Anna Lewis McIntyre. She graduated from Dunbar High School. She worked in Civil Service at Fort Hood and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. She was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ for more than 75 years. She was a licensed missionary in the Church of God in Christ. She served as a district missionary for 25 years and served as church mother for 14 years. She was president of the Busy Bees, choir member, Young Women Christian Council member, Christian Women Council member, and Prayer and Bible band president. She served on the Texas Southwest Women’s Department Missionary’s Examining Board and served as the 49 and Under president.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Dorsey and Tina Wells, both of Temple; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. with a wake 5-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.