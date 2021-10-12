Sandra Selio Vega
Overnight Vigil for Sandra Selio Vega will begin at 5:00 pm with testimony hour at 7:00 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center. Funeral Services will be at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Bethel Assembly of God with Pastor Elwyn Johnston officiating. Cremation to follow with interment.
Sandra Selio Vega, age 56, passed away Monday, October 4th, 2021 at Temple Scott and White hospital.
Sandra was born on February 13, 1965 to Louise Trevino and Geronimo Selio in Temple, Texas. She was a mother of three, a grandmother of eight, and a great grandmother of one. She was very hardworking, full of life, and very outgoing. She loved to spend time with her family, loved to travel and loved her animals. She has touched many lives and was always there for her family. She has been a big influence to her children, grandchildren, and great grandson.
Sandra was preceded in death by her three sisters, Sophia Selio, Rosemary Selio, Debbie Solis; two brothers, Raymond Trevino, Jr and Gill Angel Selio.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her loving parents, Raymond and Louise Trevino; biological father, Geronimo Selio; Son, Roger Watkins Jr; Son, Rusty Watkins; Daughter, Sarah Watkins; Granddaughter, Victoria Hernandez; Grandson, Victor Hernandez; Granddaughter, Valencia Selio; Grandson, Dwayne Finley II; Granddaughter, Analise Watkins; Grandson, Roger Watkins III; Granddaughter, Chloe Watkins; Grandson, Shaydon Ramirez; Great-Grandson, Victor Hernandez III; Sister, Helen Selio-Rios; Sister, Frances Selio-Robles; Sister, Seneada Gracia; Sister, Guadalupe Perez; Sister, Diana Trevino Romero; Brother, Geronimo Selio; Brother, Victor Trevino; Brother, Valentino Vela; Brother, Daniel Rodriguez; Brother-in-laws, David Robles Jr, Louis Tony Gracia, Agustin Rios, Johnny Mojica, and Cliff White.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home. In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to defray the costs of expenses by clicking the link or donating directly on our website at the payment tab.
Paid Obituary