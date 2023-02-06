Jack Lynn Allen, DVM
Jack Lynn Allen, DVM, 81, of Cameron died Saturday, January 28, 2023 in a Temple hospital. Funeral services will be at a later date.
Dr. Allen, a veterinarian, was born July 14, 1941 in Cameron to Grady and Bessie (Richards) Allen. He graduated from Temple College, Texas A&M the Class of 1975 and then Veterinary School in 1976.
Dr. Allen, an avid horseman who had deep interest in both quarter horse and thoroughbred racing, opened an Equine veterinary practice in Louisiana before moving back to Milam County to open a large animal practice near Cameron. He later was employed by Heiligbrodt Racing Stables until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Gail Brown and a son, Michael Lynn Allen. He is survived by: 2 nieces Jamie Cryan of Seeley and Jackie Meyer of Port Lavaca, 2 grandsons and 1 granddaughter.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary