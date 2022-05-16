Services for Estela Niño Lara, 77, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple
Ms. Lara died Friday, May 13, at her residence.
She was born July 16, 1944, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Exiquio Niño and Anselma Lara. She moved to the Temple and Belton area in 1985 from Mexico. She was a chef for Casa Ole for more than 35 years and she also worked at Las Casas in Temple for more than 15 years. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Yolanda Solorio.
Survivors include six children, Angeles Solorio and Julio Zavala, both of Temple, Maria Zarinana of Belton, Elvia Zavala of Mexico, Gerardo Zavala of Austin and Juan Zavala of Fort Worth; a sister, Aurelia Niño; three brothers, Antonio Niño, Narciso Niño and Pascual Niño; 23 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.